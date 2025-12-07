The nerve remains raw

When Director General ISPR Lt Gen Sharif Chaudhry said PTI Founder Imran Khan was a ‘mental patient’, one reaction was that he was pitching it strong. He was the target of criticism from both the government and the PTI. The PTI reaction’s being negative was only to be expected, especially for a party that has taken the cult of personality to new heights. While the government was supportive in spirit, there was some implied criticism of General Chaudhry for not going far enough. They did not seem to realize that he was treading a fine line, between doing what he himself said in his press conference, that the government was the ultimate authority, not the military, and speaking about politics.

The PTI contains some elements that have taken the DG’s presser as an indication that the party has gone too far in its attacks on the military. There is some merit in this, for the constant sniping, and even outright insults to the Chief of Army Staff, issued in Mr Khan’s own name, indicate an animus that has been given a relatively mild response. The PTI seems upset that the military establishment it has decried ever since losing office in a constitutionally mandated manner, did so well during the summer conflict with India. That that sterling performance was rewarded by the Army Chief’s promotion to field marshal, and the higher defence organization was rationalized in the Constitution, and in the light of that conflict, did not seem to have sat well with the PTI. That refusal to acknowledge the Army’s role in defending the country seems self-defeating in a party which aspires to power in the future.

The DG’s presser did make it clear that there was no way the PTI was going to overcome the hurdle of 9 May 2024, not until the trials of those responsible have concluded. That has already led to two eviscerations of the party, the first at the time of the event itself, the second after the recent round of convictions of party leaders led to disqualifications. Mr Khan has not yet been convicted in any of the cases. There should be no war of words, something which has too often happened to serious debates, but at the moment, it seems that the PTI is best positioned not to inflame the situation. Unfortunately, it has not shown the necessary self-restraint in the past.