Surrendering militants highlight Balochistan’s support for armed forces, says Bugti

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has reiterated that terrorists cannot impose their system on the country, stressing that the people of Balochistan remain firmly behind the armed forces.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, CM Bugti welcomed the recent surrender of nearly 100 terrorists in Dera Bugti, describing it as a positive step toward peace. “The state and its flag are paramount; personal issues must be set aside for the country,” he said.

Highlighting the scale of the security challenge, the CM said Balochistan witnessed around 900 incidents of terrorism in the past year, resulting in 205 security personnel, six officers, and 280 civilian deaths. He commended the bravery of security forces, noting that 760 terrorists were neutralized, including significant operations along the Afghan border.

CM Bugti criticized violations of the Doha Agreement by the Afghan caretaker government, warning that regional instability cannot be used against Pakistan. He emphasized that violence cannot achieve objectives and praised the armed forces for successfully curbing insurgent threats.

The chief minister also urged political parties to avoid narratives that could weaken the state, reminding leaders that their popularity should never come at the expense of national security. “Every day, officers and soldiers lay down their lives for Pakistan. The state must always take precedence over politics,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, CM Bugti extended an open invitation to those willing to surrender and cautioned that the state’s patience should not be mistaken for weakness. He further advised other provincial leaders to prioritize governance and development over confrontations with the armed forces.