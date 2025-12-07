NATIONAL

Sindhi Culture Day a reminder to uphold unity and pluralism, says president

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said on Sunday that Sindhi Culture Day served as a reminder to promote cultural values rooted in tolerance, pluralism and peaceful coexistence.

In a message issued by the President Secretariat Media Wing, he said Sindh’s culture stood as a symbol of peace and national unity, adding that passing its traditions to the next generation was a shared responsibility.

He noted that Sindh acquired a distinct constitutional and civilisational identity after its separation from the Bombay Presidency in 1936. The province, he said, also held the distinction of being the first whose assembly adopted the Resolution for the creation of Pakistan.

The president underscored that Sindh had long been home to a large Urdu speaking population, making it an enduring example of harmony and broad mindedness.

He added that the Sindhi language was among the most developed in the country, with dozens of daily newspapers, television channels and radio stations sustaining its strong literary and cultural traditions.

Previous article
Bahria University hosts conference celebrating 75 years of Pak-China ties
Next article
Second batch of Pakistani agri-specialists returns from China, bring home smart farming skills
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Severe frost in Balochistan, dry and cold conditions persist in Lahore

QUETTA: A severe cold wave has settled over Balochistan, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warning of extremely low temperatures and dry conditions across...

CM Maryam transfers Lodhran DC after child dies in open manhole

One miner killed, four injured as marble mine collapses in Buner

Karachi police detain 45 at Sindh Culture Day rally

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.