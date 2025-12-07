Sindhi Culture Day a reminder to uphold unity and pluralism, says president

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said on Sunday that Sindhi Culture Day served as a reminder to promote cultural values rooted in tolerance, pluralism and peaceful coexistence.

In a message issued by the President Secretariat Media Wing, he said Sindh’s culture stood as a symbol of peace and national unity, adding that passing its traditions to the next generation was a shared responsibility.

He noted that Sindh acquired a distinct constitutional and civilisational identity after its separation from the Bombay Presidency in 1936. The province, he said, also held the distinction of being the first whose assembly adopted the Resolution for the creation of Pakistan.

The president underscored that Sindh had long been home to a large Urdu speaking population, making it an enduring example of harmony and broad mindedness.

He added that the Sindhi language was among the most developed in the country, with dozens of daily newspapers, television channels and radio stations sustaining its strong literary and cultural traditions.