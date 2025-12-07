Severe frost in Balochistan, dry and cold conditions persist in Lahore

QUETTA: A severe cold wave has settled over Balochistan, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warning of extremely low temperatures and dry conditions across most districts on Sunday. Northern areas are expected to see the sharpest drops during night and early morning hours, while surrounding hills may receive light snowfall and rain.

Quetta and adjoining north-western districts are likely to experience cloudy weather, with isolated snowfall and rain reported in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, and Qila Saifullah. Meteorologists warned that these conditions could intensify the cold wave in mountainous areas, urging residents and travellers to exercise caution.

Early Saturday morning, minimum temperatures fell sharply in several regions. Quetta recorded 0°C, while Kalat and Ziarat registered –2°C. Other readings included Zhob at 3°C, Sibi at 9°C, Turbat at 14°C, Nokundi at 9°C, and Chaman at 4°C. Coastal districts experienced milder conditions, with Gwadar at 18°C and Jiwani at 12°C.

Authorities advised residents, especially those in higher-altitude areas, to take precautions against the harsh cold. The PMD emphasized wearing warm clothing and providing special care for children and the elderly, as low temperatures are expected to persist through the night.

In Punjab, Lahore experienced cold and dry weather on Saturday, with similar conditions forecasted for Monday. Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country, coupled with a shallow westerly wave affecting upper regions, is contributing to the chill.

The PMD further predicted partly cloudy skies for Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, northern Balochistan, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Smog and patchy fog during night and morning hours are likely to continue over the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding to the cold discomfort for residents.