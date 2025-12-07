Second batch of Pakistani agri-specialists returns from China, bring home smart farming skills

ISLAMABAD: The second batch of 1,000 Pakistani agricultural specialists has returned home after completing intensive training in China, carrying with them advanced knowledge in smart farming technologies aimed at modernising Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

The training was held under the Prime Minister’s Capacity Building Initiative and featured specialised courses in Wuhan and Chengdu. According to Gwadar Pro, the programme focused on innovation, digital tools and hands-on technology transfer to help participants understand cutting-edge farming systems in use across China.

Among the returning group is Hafiz Muhammad Mohsin Raza, a Unit Head at Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited. He trained at Huazhong Agricultural University in Wuhan, where he studied artificial intelligence, drone applications and the Internet of Things.

Raza said the experience provided practical exposure to modern technologies and would help him shape financial products and policies that support climate-resilient, technology-driven agriculture. He noted that better access to financing remains essential for farmers hoping to adopt these tools.

Muhammad Usama, an early-career agriculture professional who also trained in Wuhan, described China as a “living laboratory” for agricultural transformation.

He said he focused on understanding how China integrates digital tools, smart machinery and efficient irrigation systems to tackle challenges similar to those faced in Pakistan, including food security and climate stress. He plans to share his learning through training sessions and hopes to build long-term collaborative networks with Chinese institutions to support joint projects.

For researchers such as Fraz Ahmad Khan, a scientific officer at the Rice Research Institute in Punjab who trained in Chengdu, the programme offered exposure to precision agriculture. He highlighted work with AI-driven crop models and drone-based phenotyping, noting that these technologies can help Pakistan address rising input costs and water scarcity.

Khan said monitoring crop health and predicting yields through drones has become essential for building climate resilience, adding that he aims to establish pilot smart farms at local research stations to develop scalable models.

Horticulture specialists also benefited from the programme. Maqbool Ahmad from the Mango Research Institute in Multan visited cultivation and processing sites in Sichuan, including Panzhihua, where he observed advanced orchard management techniques. He said the practices he studied have significantly improved yields and strengthened local livelihoods in China.

Ahmad aims to introduce small drones for orchard monitoring and spraying, along with modern drying techniques that could reduce post-harvest losses and boost Pakistan’s dried mango industry.

The collective experience of the returning specialists reflects a shared understanding of the need for rapid adoption of smart agriculture. Many participants believe the tools and techniques they studied can help bridge the gap between research and field application in Pakistan. They also hope to support policy reforms in areas such as financing and agricultural extension.

The group underscored that sustained cooperation between Pakistan and China is vital for advancing these goals. As Maqbool Ahmad noted, observing China’s progress has been a strong motivator, and the hope is that continued exchanges will help embed these ideas in Pakistan’s agricultural system, steering it toward a more productive and climate-resilient future.