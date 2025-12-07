Reconnect Arts unveils curtain raiser of “Az Khawab-e-Giran Kheez” — An immersive Iqbal experience for the youth

LAHORE: Reconnect Arts today launched the curtain raiser of Az Khawab-e-Giran Kheez, an immersive, multi-disciplinary experience designed to reconnect Pakistan’s youth with the timeless message of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The project blends theatre, live music, singing, and cutting-edge digital visualisation to transform Iqbal’s poetry into a powerful modern-day artistic experience.

Speaking at the event, Faisal Sherjan, Director of Reconnect Arts, said the initiative aims to take Iqbal’s message to 100 million young people.

“Our goal is to present Iqbal in a language and medium today’s youth understand,” he said. “Through a fusion of arts and technology, we want to reignite curiosity, inspiration, and self-discovery among young Pakistanis.”

The immersive main event is scheduled for April 2026, and will be preceded by a nationwide youth-engagement campaign. From January to March 2026, Reconnect Arts will run a series of competitions, workshops, and creative challenges across schools, colleges, and digital platforms to involve young talent in music, theatre, spoken word, and visual arts.

The curtain raiser was graced by Senator Waleed Iqbal, who attended as the chief guest. He praised the initiative for bringing Iqbal’s thought into contemporary relevance.

“Connecting Iqbal to the youth is essential for shaping our nation’s future,” he remarked. “This project has the potential to revive an intellectual tradition rooted in selfhood, courage, and creativity.”

Az Khawab-e-Giran Kheez marks a major step in using immersive storytelling to revive cultural consciousness and bridge the gap between classic literature and modern artistic expression.

About Reconnect Arts

Reconnect Arts is a creative initiative focused on using contemporary art forms, digital media, and performance to reconnect young audiences with Pakistan’s literary, cultural, and philosophical heritage.

Media Contact:

Hamid Mirza

Director, Reconnect Arts

0321-6655544

[email protected]

ReconnectArts.com