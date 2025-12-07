Rawalpindi citizens reel under soaring food and essentials prices

RAWALPINDI: Citizens in Rawalpindi are struggling to cope with a continuing surge in prices of food and daily-use essentials, with price control authorities unable to rein in inflation.

Market checks on Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday bazaars and low-cost markets revealed steep rates across the board. Milk is being sold at Rs230 per litre, yoghurt at Rs240 per kg, chicken at Rs525 per kg, eggs at Rs355 per dozen, mutton at Rs2,400 per kg, and beef at Rs1,600 per kg.

Staples are also witnessing sharp increases, with white chickpeas at Rs430 per kg, gram lentils at Rs360 per kg, mash lentils at Rs550 per kg, cooking oil and ghee at Rs500 per litre, and loose tea at Rs2,000 per kg. Sugar and flour are priced at Rs200 and Rs170 per kg respectively, while vegetables such as potatoes, onions, tomatoes, carrots, radish, peas, and cauliflower range between Rs100 and Rs250 per kg.

Fruits have become increasingly expensive, with apples at Rs200–350 per kg, bananas at Rs150–200 per dozen, guava at Rs250–300 per kg, pomegranate at Rs700 per kg, grapes at Rs500–650 per kg, papaya at Rs350 per kg, and coconuts at Rs500 each. Garlic and ginger also remain steep at Rs400 and Rs500 per kg respectively.

The surge in prices is straining household budgets, with many residents expressing frustration over the inability of price control magistrates to enforce fair rates. Traders cite supply chain pressures and high transportation costs as key factors driving the inflation.

Consumers warn that if prices continue to rise unchecked, access to basic food items will become increasingly difficult for lower and middle-income families, deepening economic stress in the city.