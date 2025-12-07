Police face more attacks in KP as counter-terror operations intensify

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday released data for 2025, highlighting a rise in attacks targeting police alongside increased arrests and intelligence operations across the province.

According to the CTD, police faced 510 attacks this year, up from 327 in 2024. The department also apprehended 25 high-value terrorists whose heads were under bounty. Intelligence operations rose slightly, with 2,791 conducted this year compared to 2,703 last year.

Overall arrests surged to 1,244 in 2025, more than a 100 per cent increase over the previous year, reflecting intensified counter-terrorism efforts. Despite the rise in arrests, terrorist incidents fell slightly, with 137 attacks reported this year versus 147 in 2024.

The number of registered terrorism cases also increased sharply, reaching 1,588, a 50 per cent jump from last year’s 1,058 cases. Police additionally carried out 320 retaliatory operations in response to 158 attacks.

The CTD said the data underscores both the ongoing threat from militants and the effectiveness of intensified intelligence-led and operational measures across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.