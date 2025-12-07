Pakistanis jailed abroad exceed 21,000, National Assembly told

ISLAMABAD: More than 21,600 Pakistani citizens are currently imprisoned in jails across a dozen countries, according to a written briefing submitted by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to the National Assembly.

The minister stated that these individuals face a range of charges, including immigration violations, drug offences and other legal issues, with thousands still awaiting trial. He revealed that 738 Pakistanis are being held in India, though Indian authorities have not disclosed the charges against them.

Saudi Arabia accounts for the highest number of detainees, holding 10,745 Pakistanis, most of whom are involved in illegal border-crossing and drug-related cases. Some are serving their sentences, while others remain under trial. The United States currently has 141 Pakistanis in custody.

Government data also shows that 5,297 Pakistanis are in prisons across the United Arab Emirates, although the nature of their alleged offences has not been made public. In China, 652 are facing trial for crimes such as drug trafficking, fake currency, fraud and immigration violations.

Other countries holding Pakistani nationals include Qatar with 599 prisoners, Oman with 578, Malaysia with 444, Italy with 353, Bahrain with 218, Turkiye with 190 and Afghanistan with 91 detainees.

The parliament was informed that 13,078 Pakistanis are currently under trial abroad, while 8,569 have been convicted by foreign courts.