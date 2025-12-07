One miner killed, four injured as marble mine collapses in Buner

SWAT: One mine worker was killed and four others were injured on Sunday evening when a section of a marble mine collapsed during excavation in the Bampokha area of Buner district, a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.

The workers were trapped under debris after the mine caved in, prompting an urgent rescue operation.

Rescue teams reached the site soon after receiving the call and began what officials described as a difficult and time consuming effort due to unstable rocks and continuous sliding. Despite the hazardous conditions, all five trapped workers were eventually pulled out.

The injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital Daggar. One of them, Nawab from Swabi, later died of his injuries. The other injured workers were identified as Niaz Muhammad from Swat, Gul Syed from Aligram and Inaam from Gagra Buner. Another worker was also treated in critical condition.

Local residents said sliding incidents have become frequent in the Bampokha region, where hundreds of marble mines operate without adequate safety measures. Workers unions and community elders have urged the government to enforce strict safety standards and ensure proper supervision to prevent further tragedies.