Indonesian President Prabowo arrives in Islamabad on a crucial two-day visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will arrive in Islamabad on a two-day (8-9 December) official visit on Monday, according to a Foreign Office (FO) statement on Sunday.

President Prabowo will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials during the visit taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the FO spokesperson said.

“This will be President Prabowo’s first visit to Pakistan. The last presidential visit from Indonesia was undertaken by President Joko Widodo in 2018. The upcoming visit carries added significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia,” the FO statement said.

During his stay, President Prabowo will hold delegation-level talks with the prime minister. He will also meet President Asif Ali Zardari besides having a crucial meeting with Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The FO spokesperson said the two sides would discuss a wide-ranging agenda aimed at further strengthening Pakistan-Indonesia relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation, including trade, investment, defence, health, IT, climate, education and culture, as well as enhancing collaboration at regional and global levels.

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the visit.

“Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy close, cordial, and long-standing relations, underpinned by shared values and mutual interests. The visit of President Prabowo will provide an important opportunity to deepen bilateral ties and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, contributing to the continued growth and diversification of the partnership between the two countries,” it was further added.