Ex-Servicemen Society calls for total PTI ban

RAWALPINDI: The Ex-Servicemen Society on Sunday called for a full ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the party of spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan and its armed forces.

Addressing a press conference, the Society condemned PTI for allegedly targeting national security institutions and claimed the party had “become a facilitator of terrorists.” Officials argued that the ban was necessary as PTI’s actions were playing into the hands of India and other hostile elements, with the party’s main aim being to regain political power.

The Society also demanded swift action in May 9 cases, calling for the punishment of PTI founder Imran Khan. President of the Ex-Servicemen Society, Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum, stressed that national stability depends on unity and that the armed forces derive their strength from the support of the people.

Gen (R) Qayyum also addressed India’s regional activities, calling it an aggressor involved in terrorism and cyber warfare. He said Pakistan’s victories in past conflicts had been achieved through the prayers and support of its people and were a moment of encouragement for the Muslim Ummah. He urged Russia not to supply India with the S-400 defence system and called for a review of the NFC Award to ensure fair economic distribution among provinces.

The Society warned that targeting the leader of an institution equates to targeting the institution itself and reaffirmed its stance against parties undermining national security.