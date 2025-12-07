Ducky Bhai breaks silence with emotional public apology after 100 days

YouTuber Saad Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, has issued a heartfelt apology to the nation after maintaining silence for 100 days following his arrest and release in the gambling apps case.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Ducky Bhai began by clarifying that he was not attempting to justify the FIR lodged against him. He said that if his content had ever caused harm, intentionally or unintentionally, he sincerely sought forgiveness from the public. His goal, he added, had always been to entertain and provide fresh content, but he apologized if anything he created or promoted had a negative impact.

He reaffirmed his resolve to fight the case through lawful means and assured viewers that he would fully cooperate with the court. Whatever verdict the judge delivers, he said, he is prepared to accept it.

Reflecting on the past three and a half months, Ducky recounted the day before his arrest. On August 16, 2025, he was in high spirits as his family hosted a gathering at home. After the event, they packed for an international trip they were scheduled to take. When they left the house, he said he had no idea of the ordeal that awaited him, calling it the beginning of the most difficult phase of his life.

Ducky Bhai was arrested on August 17 at Lahore Airport while attempting to travel abroad, facing allegations related to money laundering through gambling applications. The Lahore High Court later approved his bail on November 26, requiring surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

His detailed account and apology have sparked widespread discussion online, with many viewers reacting to his emotional description of the 100-day period since his arrest.