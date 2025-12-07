CM Maryam transfers Lodhran DC after child dies in open manhole

BAHAWALPUR: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered the transfer of Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir on Saturday following the tragic death of a seven-year-old boy who fell into an uncovered manhole in Dhanote town.

The incident sparked grief and anger among local residents and prompted immediate administrative action.

The victim, Rehan, a prep-class student, was returning home from a local market where he had accompanied his father, Allah Rakha, to buy snacks. While his father continued shopping, the boy was instructed to head back on his own. En route, he accidentally fell into an open manhole estimated to be nearly 20 feet deep.

Rescue teams reached the scene after receiving an emergency call and worked for approximately 30 minutes to retrieve the child. He was given CPR at the site and transported to Lodhran DHQ Hospital, where doctors were unable to save him. The loss of the young boy deeply affected the local community.

Police and civil officials visited the site immediately after the incident and also attended the child’s funeral prayers. Senior officers, including DPO retired Capt Ali Bin Tariq, were present to oversee the response.

Authorities have booked contractor Haji Muhammad and district council senior sub-engineer Tariq Mahmood for alleged negligence in maintaining the area. Meanwhile, the district council chief officer, Rao Muhammad Ali, has been returned to his parent department and recommended for suspension.

The chief minister expressed condolences to the bereaved family and reiterated the importance of strict safety measures to prevent such tragedies. The incident has raised renewed concerns over public infrastructure maintenance in the district, prompting calls for better oversight and accountability.