CM Maryam credits robust govt measures for 42pc Improvement in Lahore’s AQI

Punjab CM says AQI improved on 23 days in November as pollution index falls from 453 last year to 261 in 2025

Credits tough laws, modern tech and public cooperation, saying 5,000 superseeders slash crop residue burning across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday expressed strong satisfaction over a marked improvement in Lahore’s air quality, terming it a major environmental breakthrough and crediting robust policy measures, strict enforcement and public cooperation for delivering measurable results, including a 42 per cent reduction in the Air Quality Index (AQI) compared to the same period last year.

In a statement, the chief minister said empirical data reflected a clear turnaround, with improvement recorded on 23 out of the 30 days of November 2025. She pointed out that Lahore’s AQI had dropped from a hazardous 453 in November 2024 to 261 this year, indicating that pollution levels, which had peaked last year, were now under effective control.

The Punjab CM said the progress was the outcome of historic measures implemented during her one-and-a-half-year tenure, including comprehensive legislation, strict enforcement of environmental laws and the introduction of modern machinery and technology. For the first time in Punjab’s history, she added, a holistic vision had been adopted to make all sectors environmentally compliant. She noted that enhanced forest protection efforts and extensive tree plantation campaigns had also played a vital role in improving air quality.

The chief minister said the positive change was the result of the government’s determination combined with public cooperation. She expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for enabling the establishment of a modern forecasting system equipped with advanced technology for real-time monitoring and surveillance. She added that inspections of brick kilns and industrial units to assess environmental control systems were continuing across Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz thanked the public and all stakeholders for their support, describing the improvement as “a beginning” and reaffirming her commitment to achieving an environmentally friendly Punjab. She said superseeders had performed exceptionally well, with 5,000 machines deployed across the province, resulting in a record decline in incidents of crop residue burning.

Acknowledging the ongoing seasonal transition with falling temperatures, the CM said that despite significant progress, much work remained to combat smog and pollution, stressing that sustained efforts and public cooperation were essential.

Message on International Civil Aviation Day

In her message on International Civil Aviation Day, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the aviation industry played a crucial role in promoting the economy, tourism and people-to-people connectivity. She said the Punjab government was committed to providing modern air travel facilities, adding that a proposal to establish a Punjab Airline was under consideration.

She noted that aviation had transformed the world into a global village by reducing distances, and paid tribute to the Prime Minister for restoring the aviation sector’s lost standing. She said PIA’s resumption of flights to Europe reflected his sustained and thoughtful efforts.

Ravi City Development

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed authorities to expedite development work in Ravi City. She visited the M2 Ravi Toll Plaza River Training Works and RUDA Package 16 River Training Works, where Chairman RUDA Shahid Ashraf Tarar, CEO Imran Amin and COO Brigadier Mansoor Janjua briefed her on project progress.

Security Forces Praised

Separately, CM Maryam Nawaz commended security forces for killing 12 Indian-sponsored terrorists in Kalat, vowing that the state had taken a final decision to eliminate all forms of terrorism. She said, “Our forces are our pride, and the nation is proud of their bravery and professionalism.”