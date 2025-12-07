Children of the streets

Every city has them — children running errands, begging for coins or sleeping on sidewalks. Street children are among the most vulnerable members of our society, yet they often go unnoticed. These children, forced into survival at a tender age, face physical danger, malnutrition, lack of education and psychological trauma.

Poverty, broken families, domestic violence and natural disasters are among the main causes pushing children to live on the streets. In Pakistan, thousands of children live without access to schools, proper healthcare or protection. Many fall prey to exploitation, child labour and crime, perpetuating a vicious cycle of poverty and vulnerability.

Addressing this issue requires urgent collective action. Governments must strengthen social safety nets, implement child protection laws and ensure access to education. Civil society organisations and communities can provide shelters, vocational training, and counselling to help these children reintegrate into society. Awareness campaigns can also mobilise society to act responsibly toward these young citizens.

Street children are not merely statistics — they are human beings with dreams, potential and the right to a safe childhood. Every effort to protect and empower them is a step toward a more compassionate and just society.

IMRAN SHOUKAT

TOBA TEK SINGH