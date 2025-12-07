AJK PM pays homage to Bhutto legacy

LARKANA: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, said that national consensus, democratic continuity and strong governance are essential for achieving the vision of a stable and prosperous Pakistan long upheld by the Bhutto family.

Speaking to the media, he reflected on the political struggle and sacrifices made by the Bhuttos, calling their legacy one of the brightest chapters in the country’s political history. He recalled that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had given Pakistan a unified constitution, set the foundations of the nuclear programme and worked to empower weaker segments of society. He added that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto ultimately laid down her life for the restoration of democracy.

The AJK Prime Minister also highlighted the perseverance of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, describing her resilience as a continuing source of guidance for political workers across the country. Paying tribute to the family’s long-standing service, he said the Bhuttos have always shared a strong bond of affection with the people of Kashmir.

Rathore reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening democratic norms and carrying forward the mission of public service. He described his visit to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh as a historic and emotional moment, noting that standing at the graves of what he called the “martyrs of democracy” had reinforced his resolve to serve the public.

Earlier, upon arriving in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, the AJK premier visited the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed-e-Jumhuriat Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Madar-e-Jumhuriat Mohtarma Nusrat Bhutto. He laid floral wreaths on their graves and offered Fateha.

Senior PPP leader Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz, former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Most Senior Minister Mian Abdul Waheed, and ministers Sardar Javed Ayub, Malik Zafar Iqbal and Javed Iqbal Badhanvi were also present on the occasion.

This thread of political remembrance continues to shape how Pakistan reflects on its democratic journey.