Abbasi calls 26th and 27th constitutional amendments a ‘blot on the Constitution’

PESHAWAR: Awaam Pakistan Party (APP) convener Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has criticised the 26th and 27th constitutional amendments, calling them a setback for Pakistan’s democratic and institutional framework.

Speaking at the Peshawar Press Club alongside former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Abbasi described the changes as measures that serve personal or partisan interests rather than the national good.

Abbasi said political activity should prioritise public welfare and national development over the pursuit of power. He warned that repeated deviations from constitutional norms have contributed to the country’s ongoing political crises.

The 26th Amendment, passed last year, restructured the Judicial Commission responsible for judicial appointments and introduced the Constitutional Bench, while the 27th Amendment, approved last month, made sweeping changes including reorganisation of military command, lifetime immunity for the president, and establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court.

Abbasi expressed concern that these amendments fundamentally alter Pakistan’s governance structure without adequately reflecting public opinion.

He emphasised that political instability has hampered economic progress and that institutional conflicts undermine effective governance. Abbasi noted that denying public mandates and prioritising positions over national interests only intensifies political uncertainty.

He called for a focus on institutional cooperation, warning that challenges faced by provincial and central governments could be more effectively addressed if leadership prioritised governance and public service.

Abbasi also addressed national security concerns, highlighting the need for Pakistan to respond firmly to any aggression, particularly from neighbouring Afghanistan. He stressed that external threats cannot be ignored and that protecting the country’s sovereignty should remain a top priority for all political actors.

Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan supported Abbasi’s stance, describing the political climate as unusually tense, with Peshawar at the epicentre of emerging confrontations. He noted that political and institutional clashes have escalated to levels beyond historical precedents, creating widespread uncertainty.

Mahtab criticised the constitutional amendments for appearing to serve individual interests, particularly the lifetime privileges granted to the president and the restructuring of military command.

Both leaders called on the government, the military, and judiciary to assume responsibility for restoring political stability. They argued that resolving differences through dialogue and mutual respect is essential for national cohesion and economic recovery. Abbasi highlighted the importance of public engagement and warned that reliance on political manoeuvring or external influence would not benefit the country.

Reflecting on his own political journey, Abbasi explained that he left Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz due to disagreements over upholding democratic principles, particularly the “Respect the Vote” principle. He stressed that political parties that prioritise positions and influence over the public mandate fail to serve national interests.

The leaders urged all stakeholders to avoid personal conflicts and focus on governance, institutional balance, and national security. They warned that neglecting democratic norms and public interests would have lasting consequences, and stressed that political leadership should act in line with constitutional and legal frameworks.

The concerns raised by Abbasi and Mahtab highlight growing apprehension over the implications of the 26th and 27th constitutional amendments. Analysts say these changes, if not managed carefully, could deepen political divisions and exacerbate institutional friction at a time when Pakistan faces multiple economic and security challenges.