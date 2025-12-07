Entertainment

Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed announce engagement

Actors Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed have made their engagement official, sharing the news through a post on Khaqan’s Instagram account.

The couple revealed photographs from an outdoor engagement shoot, dressed in traditional Punjabi attire. Alongside the images, they added a light-hearted caption: “Hamara toh hogaya, apna apna dekh loh.”

Sabeena started her acting journey in 2017 and has appeared in projects such as Muqaddar and Yakeen Ka Safar. Khaqan joined the entertainment industry in 2023 and is known for his performances in Yunhi, Sukoon, My Dear Cinderella, and other dramas.

Following their announcement, fellow actors including Hania Amir, Sajal Aly, and Kubra Khan, as well as fans and colleagues, shared warm wishes and congratulations across social media.

