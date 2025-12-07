A lone gunman sparks Trump’s War on legal immigrants

On a gray November afternoon, just two blocks from the White House, the story Donald Trump wanted to tell about a “safe and peaceful” capital exploded in a hail of bullets. Two members of the National Guard were on routine foot patrol when an Afghan-born gunman opened fire in a sudden ambush that stunned the entire nation. Beckstrom died the next day, and Wolfe continues to fight for his life. It was an attack that pierced the heart of the security narrative Trump had been promoting, especially after deploying over 2000 National Guard troops across Washington, D.C., in a show of restored order.

The shock was immediate. Television screens filled with images of uniformed soldiers bleeding on downtown sidewalks in full view of the White House. What was meant to be proof of law and order became a terrifying reminder that chaos needs only one crack to break through. Very quickly, the identity of the attacker transformed the discussion from crime prevention to national identity.

The shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, had entered the USA legally under Operation Allies Welcome after the fall of Kabul. He had been part of a US-backed Afghan unit, passed multiple layers of vetting, and was given asylum earlier this year. Those facts did not matter in the political storm that followed.

Trump condemned the attack as an act of “pure evil” and moved instantly from grief to policymaking. His anger, already directed at illegal immigration, now expanded to encompass legal immigrants from what he calls “Third World countries.” He demanded a halt to asylum approvals, reviews of thousands of past green-card cases, and a wider freeze on visas from dozens of nations. A single criminal suddenly became the symbol of an entire global population.

For Afghan evacuees, the consequences are direct and devastating. Tens of thousands remain in legal limbo in Pakistan, the Gulf, and elsewhere, awaiting visas. Many served US forces, risked their lives, and were promised safety. Now, because of one man’s descent into violence, their futures are frozen. Trump’s new directives also cast a long shadow over immigrants worldwide, including those who spent decades waiting for lawful entry. Families who followed every rule, gathered every document, passed every interview, and waited patiently for their priority dates now see their dreams threatened overnight.

My own family is among those who waited almost 20 years for a lawful, transparent immigration process. We began in 2007, sponsored by an American relative, and endured delays, repeated paperwork, bureaucratic hurdles, and shifting immigration quotas. Only in 2024 did we finally arrive as legal permanent residents. Our journey reflects the commitment millions make to follow the rules, respect the system, and contribute to American society. And yet today, even people like us— legal, vetted, documented— find ourselves under the shadow of suspicion because of one man’s crime.

Security failures deserve investigation. Policies deserve review. But collective punishment is neither justice nor strategy. The attacker passed multiple layers of security screening, worked alongside US agencies, and seemed to deteriorate quietly while navigating a life of legal uncertainty and psychological distress in a new country. His actions were his own. To transform that into a blanket indictment of millions is a political choice, not a security necessity.

In the coming weeks, investigators will uncover more about the gunman’s motives, background, and state of mind. Politicians will shout, the public will divide, and courts will be asked to intervene. But underneath all of this lies a single question that tests the values of the nation: Will America punish the guilty— or the innocent? One path leads to justice. The other leads to fear, prejudice, and betrayal of the very ideals engraved on the Statue of Liberty.

This instinct toward collective punishment has shaped some of the darkest moments of modern history. After 9/11, the USA invaded Afghanistan and Iraq, killing hundreds of thousands, displacing millions, and reducing entire societies to rubble, even though the attacks were carried out by 19 individuals. In Libya, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine, entire populations paid for crimes they did not commit.

On 7 October 2021, Hamas militants carried out a brutal attack that killed Israelis. Instead of targeting only the perpetrators, the retaliation turned into the collective punishment of an entire civilian population in Gaza. More than 70,000 people were killed. Seventy percent of Gaza’s residents became homeless, and many now face death from winter cold, hunger, and exposure. Instead of punishing those who committed the crime, an entire people paid the price. This same principle— punishing the innocent for the actions of the guilty— is now echoing across the USA immigration debate. Interestingly, human rights often vanish the moment US strategic interests are invoked, and the victims are left with the consequences.

Trump’s anger is understandable on a human level. A young woman in uniform is dead. Another soldier may still die. His promise of security has been shattered in the most public and humiliating way possible. But leadership is not defined by anger; it is defined by what anger is allowed to unleash. Justice demands that the killers and any accomplices be punished fully and swiftly. It does not demand that millions of unrelated immigrants — in Kabul, Karachi, Nairobi, or Washington — be treated as guilty by association.

If America now shuts its doors to lawful immigrants, rescinds visas, freezes green-card approvals, and destroys the hopes of families who followed every law, it will not be making itself safer. It will be abandoning the principles that once distinguished its moral claim to leadership. The USA has always been strongest when it recognized the difference between a criminal and a community. That line is now dangerously close to being erased.

It is, of course, the duty of any government to protect its citizens and to learn from failures. The public has a right to know whether Operation Allies Welcome missed warning signs in Lakanwal’s background, or whether mental-health problems went unaddressed. But the emerging picture is not one of negligence; it is of a man who passed extensive biometric, biographic, and intelligence checks, worked with US agencies, and then unraveled in the shadows of a new life.

For the sake of the young soldiers who bled on the streets of Washington, and for the millions who still believe in the promise of America, one can only hope that reason, not rage, finally prevails.