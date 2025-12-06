NATIONAL

Two children die after falling into open manholes in Punjab

By Staff Correspondent

LODHRAN: Two children lost their lives after falling into open manholes in separate incidents in Kahurod Paka and Lodhran on Saturday.

In Kahurod Paka, seven-year-old Rehan, on his way to school, fell into an uncovered manhole in the Dhanot area. Rescue teams rushed to the scene and extracted the child in critical condition before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

Despite immediate medical attention, Rehan succumbed to his injuries, leaving the local community in shock and mourning.

Authorities stated that the incident occurred due to a lack of safety measures and proper manhole covers. Residents have demanded strict action against officials responsible for ensuring public safety.

Meanwhile, in Lodhran, another seven-year-old boy tragically died after falling into an open manhole. The child, identified as Rehan from Riazabad Colony, had gone to Saeed Chowk for breakfast with his father when the accident occurred. Rescue teams were alerted promptly, and the boy was removed from the manhole and taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, he could not be saved.

Both incidents have reignited concerns over urban safety, particularly regarding the prevalence of uncovered manholes in residential and public areas. Citizens have urged local authorities to take immediate steps to secure manholes and prevent such avoidable tragedies.

It is pertinent to note that just a few days ago a similar tragic incident occurred in Karachi, where 3-year-old Ibrahim lost his life after falling in an open manhole. The child’s dead body was later recovered after 14 hours.

