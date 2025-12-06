NATIONAL

Senior BRA commander, over 100 militants surrender in Sui

By Staff Correspondent

By Sadaf Khan

QUETTA: Wadera Noor Ali Chakarani, a senior commander of the Baloch Republican Army (BRA), surrendered to authorities in Sui along with more than 100 militants, local officials confirmed on Saturday.

The group laid down their weapons at Pakistan House Sui in Dera Bugti district and pledged allegiance to Pakistan. The ceremony was presided over by Mir Aftab Ahmed Bugti, brother of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, and attended by tribal elders, community leaders, youth and residents.

Officials said the surrendering militants had been active in the mountainous regions surrounding Dera Bugti. The development was described as a significant breakthrough that could encourage other fighters still in hiding to return home and abandon militancy.

Sui Town Chairman Izzatullah Aman Bugti said the event reflected “the tangible results of the government’s efforts to maintain peace in the region,” adding that authorities would continue facilitating reintegration for those who renounce violence.

The surrender mirrors other government-led disarmament and rehabilitation efforts, including the Sindh government’s surrender policy for Katcha bandits. Under that initiative, offenders were offered reintegration and, where required, the opportunity to serve sentences before becoming eligible for government employment.

In one ceremony, 72 bandits laid down their arms at Shikarpur Police Lines in the presence of Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar, who highlighted the dual approach of surrender incentives and aggressive policing. He also cited international examples, including appeals by jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan urging militants to adopt political engagement.

Officials said the Dera Bugti surrender was part of broader reconciliation and security measures aimed at encouraging fighters to enter mainstream society while advancing peace and development in Balochistan.

