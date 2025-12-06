PM offers full support to Malaysia after deadly floods, expresses solidarity

Premier Shehbaz calls Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, extends heartfelt condolences

Pledges ‘all possible assistance’ for relief and rescue operations, prays for swift recovery of injured and displaced citizens in Malaysia

PM Anwar Ibrahim Malaysian thanks Pakistan counterpart, citing historic brotherly relations

Over 1,000 killed in Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia due to cyclones and monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with Malaysia and offered “all possible assistance” to the Southeast Asian nation following devastating floods and landslides triggered by cyclones, state broadcaster PTV News reported.

During a telephone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt condolences for the loss of lives and damage to property, reiterating Pakistan’s readiness to support ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Last week, record monsoon rains combined with two tropical storm systems wreaked havoc across Sri Lanka, northern Malaysia, southern Thailand, and parts of Indonesia’s Sumatra. The death toll from flooding and landslides across the affected regions has now surpassed 1,000, highlighting the scale of the disaster.

“On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Malaysian prime minister over the precious loss of lives and property due to rains, flooding, and massive landslides,” the PTV News X account reported, citing the prime minister.

He prayed for the swift recovery of those injured or displaced and emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to provide any assistance required by the Malaysian authorities.

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s timely outreach, describing Shehbaz Sharif’s sentiments of sympathy and concern as a “manifestation of the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.”

The phone call comes amid Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to assist other regional countries affected by severe weather. Recently, Pakistan sent an urban search and rescue team to Sri Lanka to help flood-hit areas after Cyclone Ditwah claimed over 450 lives, demonstrating the country’s commitment to humanitarian support in the region.

By offering immediate assistance and solidarity, PM Shehbaz Sharif underlined Pakistan’s role as a reliable partner in regional disaster response, while reaffirming the historic bonds of friendship and cooperation between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur.

Pakistan escalates relief efforts in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

In a related development, Pakistan has intensified relief operations in Sri Lanka following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, in response to Colombo’s urgent appeal.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday confirmed that support operations are underway to assist affected communities. Acting on the Prime Minister’s directive, a specialized Pakistan Army team dispatched by the NDMA has reached cyclone-stricken areas and is engaged in rescue and relief work.

Search operations for missing persons continue, while recovery teams are retrieving the bodies of those who lost their lives in the cyclone Ditwah. Pakistan’s Army search and rescue units are operating in Sri Lanka’s hilly regions, working tirelessly to locate survivors and provide assistance.

The NDMA stated that additional relief supplies would be sent using available space on commercial flights. A relief team was earlier dispatched aboard a Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft to bolster ongoing rescue efforts. In line with the Prime Minister’s directive, 200 tons of relief goods have also been shipped aboard a naval vessel to support communities impacted by the disaster.

Pakistan Navy ships and helicopters are actively engaged in relief operations, extending aid to areas hardest hit. The NDMA reaffirmed its commitment to tackling natural calamities at home and abroad, stressing its determination to mitigate damage and reduce the impact of disasters.

The Authority assured that Pakistan would continue to provide all possible assistance to the disaster-stricken people of Sri Lanka.