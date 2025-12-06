Pakistan, US mull joint efforts to curb illegal immigration, drug smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with acting US envoy Natalie Baker in Islamabad on Saturday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in counter-narcotics, intelligence-sharing, and security measures.

During the meeting, both dignitaries emphasized joint efforts to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Interior Minister Naqvi highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling, saying that drugs from Afghanistan continue to affect the youth globally.

He lauded the United States’ offer of technical assistance to strengthen Pakistan’s counter-narcotics initiatives.

The Interior Ministry officials also briefed the US envoy on the performance of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), reporting that 134 tons of drugs were seized this year and 2,001 suspects, including 75 foreigners, were arrested.

Operations covered multiple provinces, with 110 Afghan nationals apprehended in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh, and 40,659 acres of land cleared of drug cultivation. The total estimated value of seized drugs reached $12.797 billion.

The meeting also focused on preventing illegal immigration. Naqvi emphasized Pakistan’s clear policy on the matter and noted that the latest scanning machines are being installed at all airports to strengthen border security.

Both officials agreed to strengthen joint measures and intelligence-sharing to prevent unauthorized movement and illegal entry into Pakistan and beyond.

Ambassador Baker praised the ANF’s performance and reaffirmed the US commitment to provide all possible technical assistance in counter-narcotics and illegal immigration.

Minister Naqvi underscored that Pakistan-US relations are crucial for regional peace and stability, expressing determination to further strengthen long-standing bilateral ties.