No talks with PTI, says Tarar as government hardens line

Information minister says no ‘anti-state elements’ unless they apologise

Endorses DG ISPR’s ‘hard-hitting’ briefing, alleges Imran Khan posed a serious threat to Pakistan

Warns no jail meeting or public gathering would be allowed without adherence to legal procedures

Says imposition of Governor’s rule a ‘serious constitutional option’ available if governance failures emerged

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Atta Tarar on Saturday categorically ruled out any possibility of negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), declaring that there was “no scope for engagement in talks” with forces that, in his words, sought to weaken the armed forces, undermine state institutions, and push the country towards chaos.

Speaking during an interview with a private television channel, Tarar said dialogue was impossible with groups or individuals who promoted what he described as “divisive, violent and extremist views.” He asserted that the government’s stance was clear and unambiguous and left no room for compromise on matters involving national security and the integrity of state institutions.

Endorsing the recent press conference by the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), the information minister alleged that PTI founder Imran Khan posed a serious threat to Pakistan. “We believe Imran Khan is a threat to this country and wants to harm it,” Tarar said, while strongly criticising PTI leaders for what he termed actions hostile to the national interest, including calls urging the international community to deny Pakistan financial assistance.

Tarar maintained that parliamentary engagement was possible only under strict conditions and without the involvement of Imran Khan. “Without Imran Khan, if they wish to talk in parliament, we can certainly hold discussions—but only after they apologise for their conduct and acknowledge the embarrassment caused by a leader who makes such irresponsible statements and harms the country,” he said, adding that in the absence of such an apology, the opportunity for dialogue had already been lost.

Referring to the events of May 9, the minister said those responsible had crossed all limits by attacking military installations, setting fire to the aircraft named after MM Alam, torching Jinnah House and desecrating the statue of Captain Colonel Sher Khan. “Even enemies do not do what they did,” he remarked, terming the acts unprecedented and unacceptable.

Accusing the PTI leadership of persisting with what he described as a fabricated narrative, Tarar said the party’s politics stemmed from frustration. “Imran Khan is a threat to national security, to Pakistan, to the integrity of the state,” he said, alleging that the narrative being promoted was “false and born out of frustration.” He further claimed that Imran Khan and his party were deeply frustrated and repeated the assertion that the former premier was “a mentally sick man.”

On the issue of jail visits, Tarar said such meetings were governed strictly by law. He explained that under the jail manual, political discussions or anti-state conversations were prohibited, while only matters related to a prisoner’s health and legal affairs were allowed. He alleged that Uzma Khan had violated jail rules, leading to the suspension of her meetings.

Warning against any attempt to create a law and order situation outside jail premises, Tarar said such actions would invite FIRs and strict legal consequences. “The gloves are off,” he said, stressing that the writ of the state would be re-established with “iron hands” and that no jail meeting or public gathering would be allowed without adherence to legal procedures.

On possible future action against the PTI, Tarar said the “noose will be tightened” around those responsible for spreading “hateful and toxic narratives,” adding that they would be held accountable.

He also referred to the constitutional option of imposing governor’s rule, calling it “a serious option available to every government.” While noting that the chief minister was currently cooperating and participating in forums such as the National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting, Tarar warned that governor’s rule would be examined if governance failures or law and order issues emerged.

Responding to criticism over the delay in issuing the notification for the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), the minister said structural changes required time and careful planning. He explained that a complete framework had to be established after the office of the Joint Chiefs ended, adding that those who alleged internal differences owed an apology, as the notification “was always going to be issued.”