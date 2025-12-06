Nine Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in two KP gunbattles

RAWALPINDI: As many as nine Indian-sponsored terrorists were gunned down in two separate gunbattles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to an ISPR statement released on Saturday, on 5 December 2025, nine khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

On reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces personnel in Tank District. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, seven khwarij were sent to hell.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat District. In the ensuing fire exchange, two more khwarij terrorists were effectively neutralised by the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian-sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces, law enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations were conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless counter-terrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country, the ISPR statement concluded.