Naqvi orders stricter travel document checks, unveils AI app to tackle illegal immigration

Interior Minister says AI-based pilot project to be launched from January, enabling authorities pre-screen travellers to detect fake documents before departure

Enforces zero-tolerance policy against fake visas and agent networks nationwide, saying deported individuals would not be allowed new passports or visas

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to curbing illegal immigration, announcing the launch of an AI-based mobile application as a pilot project in Islamabad from January to detect and prevent travel abroad using fake documents.

The minister said the app would allow authorities to determine in advance who is eligible to travel and who is not, marking a significant step toward strengthening border and immigration security.

Naqvi made the announcement while co-chairing a high-level meeting alongside Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

He said the government had approved measures to make the protector issuance system foolproof and finalised reforms in the immigration process to facilitate legitimate passengers. A strict crackdown has been ordered against agents and networks involved in the fake visa business, with all departments directed to submit final recommendations within seven days.

The interior minister also stressed that individuals deported for violations will be barred from obtaining new visas once their passports are cancelled. He confirmed that a uniform international driving licence will now be issued by the National Police Bureau. “We are adopting zero tolerance against fake visas and the agent mafia,” he said. “Illegal travel damages Pakistan’s international reputation.” Naqvi added that immigration reforms aim to enhance convenience for citizens and strengthen the country’s global image.

Federal Minister Salik Hussain highlighted the need for a transparent protector system and said labour visa holders must possess authentic documents. “The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis will fully cooperate with the Ministry of Interior in improving protector and immigration systems,” he added.

The meeting reviewed ongoing actions against illegal migrants and individuals traveling with incomplete documentation. Detailed discussions covered e-driving licences, protector stamps, and other immigration-related matters.

The session was attended by the Secretary and Special Secretary of Interior, Secretary Overseas Pakistanis, NADRA Chairman, DGs and Directors of FIA, DG Passport & Immigration, and representatives from all relevant departments.