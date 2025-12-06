Muslim bloc rejects Israeli move at Rafah, warns against forced displacement of Palestinians

Arab, Muslim FMs unite to block any attempt to expel Gaza residents, demand full compliance with US-brokered peace plan

Cairo rebuffs unilateral Israeli opening of Rafah for outbound flow while joint call urges unrestricted aid and sustained ceasefire

Dar slams Israel’s ‘clear violation’ in call with Saudi FM amid stalled ceasefire talks

ISLAMABAD/RIYADH: Muslim and Arab countries on Friday issued a forceful joint statement rejecting Israel’s move to unilaterally open the Rafah crossing for the outflow of Gaza residents, warning that any attempt to displace Palestinians from their land constitutes an unacceptable red line and a violation of the US-brokered peace plan that ended the latest round of fighting.

The unprecedented collective pushback came as Israel’s announcement revived long-standing fears about forced displacement, prompting Egypt and key regional states to insist on full humanitarian access and adherence to agreed commitments.

Israel’s declaration on Wednesday that it would open Rafah solely to allow Gazans to leave drew an immediate and firm response from Cairo, which said any unilateral mechanism would undermine the ceasefire framework. Egypt reiterated that the blockade must be lifted “in both directions” to enable relief for Gaza’s besieged population. Rafah—the only exit from Gaza not under direct Israeli control—has remained sealed for months, crippling the delivery of life-saving supplies.

In their joint statement, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Qatar said they were gravely concerned about attempts to use the crossing as a pressure tool to push Palestinians out of Gaza.

“The ministers underscore their absolute rejection of any attempts to expel the Palestinian people from their land and stress the necessity of the full adherence to the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, including its provisions on keeping the Rafah Crossing open in both directions, ensuring the freedom of movement for the population, and refraining from compelling any resident of the Gaza Strip to leave, rather to create the right conditions for them to stay on their land and participate in building their homeland,” the statement said.

The ministers further stressed the need to sustain the ceasefire, guarantee unrestricted humanitarian access into Gaza, initiate early reconstruction efforts, and enable the Palestinian Authority to resume its responsibilities in the territory. They also underlined the importance of implementing the “Trump Plan” in its entirety to “consolidate regional stability”.

They reaffirmed their readiness to work with the United States and regional and international actors to ensure full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and other relevant resolutions. The ministers reiterated support for a just, comprehensive settlement rooted in international law and the two-state solution, leading to an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, encompassing Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem as its capital.

Dar speaks with Saudi counterpart

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly criticised Israel’s restriction of the Rafah crossing to permit only the exit of Gaza residents, terming it a “clear violation” of the peace plan that halted the fighting.

According to the Foreign Office, Dar discussed the Gaza situation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in a phone call on Friday.

“FM strongly condemned Israel’s unilateral plan to restrict the Rafah crossing for the exit only of Gaza residents, a clear violation of the peace plan and a move that undermines humanitarian access. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring unfettered aid to Gaza and advancing coordinated efforts toward lasting peace,” the FO statement said.

Negotiations on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire remain stalled, AFP reported, as the truce appears increasingly fragile. Under the first phase, Israeli forces withdrew on October 10 to a line that still gave them control of more than half of Gaza, all detainees held by Hamas or its allies—living or dead—were to be released, and a significant increase in humanitarian aid was mandated.

Although all living prisoners were released by October 13, one body is still believed to remain in Gaza. Israel now insists that the last hostage’s remains must be returned before talks can begin on phase two, with the US, Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye mediating.

Egypt is also preparing to host a conference on Gaza’s reconstruction focused on humanitarian needs, though no date has been announced. Diplomats say the process remains hampered largely by grey areas within the Trump plan itself.