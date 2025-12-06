NATIONAL

KP govt to withdraw over 55 May 9 protest cases against political workers

By Staff Correspondent
A policeman (R) throws a stone towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran blocking a road during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9, 2023. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, police said, during a court appearance for one of dozens of cases pending since he was booted from office last year. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to withdraw more than 55 cases filed against PTI workers during the May 9 and 10 protests, following a provincial cabinet decision.

Advocate General Shah Faisal Utmankhel said that a total of 319 cases were registered after the protests, most of which have since resulted in acquittals or discharges due to insufficient evidence. The remaining 55 cases — those in which no government responses were filed — will be withdrawn once the cabinet meeting minutes are officially received. Additional Advocate General Inam Yousafzai has been appointed special prosecutor to oversee the withdrawal process.

Some of the cases did not include anti-terrorism provisions, while others were concluded after the government submitted its replies in court. Of the cases registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 29 remain pending and 23 have already been decided, including eight acquittals. Several were transferred to regular courts after ATA sections were deemed inapplicable.

Six cases are still under process, with replies filed in one case and five awaiting submission. Once the cabinet minutes arrive, withdrawal applications will be submitted and argued in court, after which no May 9–10 protest-related cases will remain pending.

A separate report issued on Saturday said 416 terrorism cases are currently pending across 10 Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) in KP, with Peshawar accounting for the highest number — 192 across three courts. In November 2025, KP ATCs collectively decided 100 cases, including 57 in Peshawar, 15 in Matta, and seven in Mardan. Courts in Buner, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan did not decide any cases during the same period.

Previous article
Senior BRA commander, over 100 militants surrender in Sui
Next article
‘Lies have a shelf life:’ CM Maryam says development defines PML-N politics
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Chinese vice premier holds call with US treasury secretary, trade representative

BEIJING: Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also the Chinese lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, held a video call with US Treasury...

Australia hits Afghan Taliban officials with sanctions, travel bans

Starvation fears as flood toll passes 900 in Indonesia

Three-year-old among 11 killed as gunmen attack illegal Pretoria bar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.