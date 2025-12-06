KP CM condemns federal ministers presser, warns against provoking public sentiment

CM Afridi calls Thursday’s press conference ‘inhuman, immoral and illegal,’ criticizing solitary confinement of Imran Khan and his wife

Orders civil officers to attend meetings online and implement modern tech for efficiency, stressing governance, transparency, and public safety

Reaffirms recruitments only through ETA, banning private testing agencies for transparency and directs Torkham border relief for affected citizens

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Friday strongly condemned the federal information and law ministers’ press conference held on Thursday, describing it as “inhuman, immoral, and illegal.”

Afridi said the federal ministers’ behavior was tantamount to provoking the public and deliberately escalating tensions, according to a KP government statement issued on Friday.

He expressed deep concern over the continued solitary confinement of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, terming it a violation of basic human dignity and constitutional rights.

Addressing the 41st provincial cabinet meeting via video link, the KP CM emphasized that Imran Khan is a leader of national stature, while his wife is a non-political, veiled woman, whose privacy and safety must be respected.



Afridi reiterated the provincial government’s firm stance against actions that could inflame public sentiment and destabilize law and order.

The chief minister also highlighted the province’s ongoing governance and reform initiatives. Civil officers have been directed to adopt modern technology for attending government meetings online, a step aimed at reducing administrative expenses and improving efficiency.

He stressed that all recruitments in provincial government, autonomous bodies, and semi-government institutions must be conducted only through ETA, and no private testing agencies will be involved, ensuring transparency and merit-based appointments.

Afridi briefed the cabinet on KP’s principled position in the upcoming National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting, noting that the merged districts’ share—amounting to Rs1,375 billion—has yet to be included, despite prior agreements. He stated that all participants at the meeting had acknowledged and supported the province’s stance.

The chief minister also addressed the humanitarian impact of the 55-day closure of the Torkham border, highlighting severe hardships faced by drivers, men, women, children, and the elderly. He directed the Khyber district administration to ensure provision of food and all necessary facilities to affected individuals.

Further, Afridi ordered that civil officers, particularly the district administration, be provided with bulletproof vehicles on a priority basis. He stressed that any obstacles in the procurement process of these vehicles should be resolved immediately to enhance the safety and operational capacity of government officials.

CM Afridi reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to good governance, transparency, and protection of citizens’ rights, urging all departments to implement the outlined directives effectively while maintaining public confidence and safety across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.