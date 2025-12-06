Key TTP commander killed in Nowshera Intelligence-Based Operation

PESHAWAR: A senior commander of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) Intikhab Alam group was killed during an intelligence-based operation in Nowshera district on Saturday, Dec 6, 2025, police said.

The militant, identified as Hammad Zahir of Kahi Nizampur, was a wanted member of the TTP faction and had been sought by the Mardan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Nowshera police in multiple cases, including the target killing of Constable Maqsood, murder, attempted murder, extortion and other offences.

According to the CTD, police and the Mardan Region Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team were conducting a search-and-strike operation in the Ghaibana Baba area when armed suspects opened fire with automatic weapons. Security personnel returned fire, and a gunbattle lasting several minutes ensued.

Zahir was killed on the spot, while his accomplices managed to flee. Following the exchange, officers recovered his body and seized a Kalashnikov rifle, two magazines and several rounds.

The CTD said the operation was carried out on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed as part of intensified efforts to dismantle militant networks across the province.