Judge’s son granted bail after victims’ families forgive him in Islamabad fatal accident case

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate in Islamabad on Saturday ordered the release on bail of Abuzar, the son of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mohammed Asif, after the families of two young women killed in a recent road accident informed the court they had forgiven him.

The incident took place late Monday night near the Pakistan National Council of Arts, where a black speeding SUV allegedly driven by Abuzar struck a scooter carrying two women employed part-time with an event management company. Both the victims died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Abuzar was arrested on Tuesday and placed on a four-day physical remand.

Upon completion of the remand, he was presented before Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi, who recorded statements from the victims’ families. The brother of one victim appeared before the court while her mother submitted her statement online. The father of the second victim also confirmed that he had pardoned the accused.

Following the statements, the magistrate accepted Abuzar’s bail request and ordered his immediate release.

According to the FIR, registered at the Secretariat Police Station on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asghar, the SUV fled the scene after the collision. Police traced the vehicle through its registration number and later apprehended the suspect at a private hospital, where he had reportedly gone for medical treatment.

Investigators collected medical and forensic samples and impounded the vehicle for examination.

On Tuesday, Magistrate Kundi had granted physical remand to allow police more time to verify the medical report, inspect the vehicle, and record witness statements.

The case was registered under Sections 322 (manslaughter), 279 (rash driving), and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

With both families formally pardoning the accused, the magistrate approved bail and directed his release.

The incident has drawn comparisons to a similar 2022 case in Islamabad, where an SUV allegedly driven by the daughter of a Lahore High Court judge struck and killed two men near the Sohan Bridge.

That investigation remained stalled for nearly two years. In July 2024, Islamabad’s police chief informed the IHC that the vehicle involved had been in the use of Supreme Court Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed. Earlier this year, a local court acquitted Shanzay Malik, the judge’s daughter, after accepting her legal team’s acquittal plea.