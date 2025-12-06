NATIONAL

Hajj 2026 pilgrims warned of visa delays; complete data sought

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued an urgent advisory for Hajj pilgrims, instructing them to submit their complete and accurate data to designated bank branches no later than December 12, warning that incorrect or incomplete information could delay or even jeopardise visa issuance.

According to the ministry, all pilgrims must provide their photo, passport, and medical certificate to their assigned bank branch within the specified period. Officials emphasized that any error—whether in personal details, documentation, or photographs—can disrupt the Hajj visa process. Sources said pilgrims should ensure every detail matches Saudi visa requirements to prevent administrative delays.

The ministry cautioned that if a pilgrim’s data is incorrect, their Hajj visa may be delayed and, in some cases, could be canceled. Bank staff will review documents and contact pilgrims if their photo or certificate does not meet Saudi Arabia’s instructions.

Pilgrims have been advised to immediately resubmit correct documents upon receiving a call or message from the bank. Officials have made it clear that if a wrong photo or inaccurate confirmation is provided during visa processing, the visa will not be issued.

