‘By-polls endorsed party’s performance’: PM says PML-N to achieve ‘historic results’ in next polls

Premier Shehbaz performance-based politics and development-driven governance would shape party’s future electoral success

Hails Punjab Chief Minister for initiating diverse, citizen-focused mega projects across province, Gujranwala Mass transit system major relief for city

Credits Nawaz Sharif for launching progress journey since 1985 and nuclear achievement of 1998

Emphasizes ex-PM shifted national politics towards service delivery by prioritising infrastructure, road networks, health facilities and economic initiatives

GUJRANWALA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed strong confidence that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, would achieve “historic results” in the next general elections, citing sustained public trust, visible development work and the successful rollout of large-scale public welfare projects, particularly in Punjab.

Praising Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for initiating diverse, citizen-focused mega projects across the province, the prime minister said the current mandate provided the government with a clear opportunity to deliver tangible relief and long-term progress.

Addressing a groundbreaking ceremony of the Gujranwala Mass Transit System, Premier Shehbaz said the recent by-election results in Punjab were a clear endorsement of the PML-N’s performance and leadership. He noted that the party had secured a three-year mandate to serve the people and stressed that this period must be used with diligence and unity under the guidance of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveils the plaque of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Gujranwala Mass Transit System in Gujranwala. pic.twitter.com/XGrNvh2kIK — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 6, 2025

In remarks broadcast live on national television channels, the prime minister said that performance-based politics and development-driven governance would shape the party’s future electoral success. “The journey of progress and prosperity has just commenced, and we will move on the path of development rapidly,” he said, expressing optimism that the PML-N’s hard work would yield positive and “pleasant” election results across the country in the future.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the groundbreaking of the Gujranwala Mass Transit System in Gujranwala on 6 December 2025. pic.twitter.com/XWUTPWp4iB — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 6, 2025

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal and provincial ministers, parliamentarians, members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, senior officials of relevant departments, and a large gathering of citizens.

Terming the mass transport system a major public relief initiative, the prime minister said the project would not only facilitate Gujranwala’s residents but also improve connectivity for surrounding areas. He described it as a “gift” from the Punjab chief minister that would transform the entire district and provide affordable, reliable transport to commuters from all walks of life, including students, patients, labourers, lawyers and daily wage earners.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the groundbreaking ceremony of Gujranwala Mass Transit System, in Gujranwala. pic.twitter.com/x1IHTnmCKE — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 6, 2025

Recalling the political and development journey of the PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif said the foundation of progress had been laid in 1985 during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, when development projects were launched at a time the country was otherwise mired in slogans and political confrontation. He said Nawaz Sharif shifted national politics towards service delivery by prioritising infrastructure, road networks, health facilities and economic initiatives, ushering in a new era during the 1988 elections that continues to define the PML-N’s identity.

حالیہ ضمنی الیکشنز میں کامیابی مریم نواز کی شبانہ روز محنت کا نتیجہ ہے، اگر ہم مل کر کام کریں گے تو 3 سال بعد بھی انتخابات کے نتائج خوش کن ہوں گے اور پورے ملک میں ن لیگ کا نعرہ بلند ہوگا۔” وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا گوجرانوالہ میں ماس ٹرانزٹ بس سروس کے سنگ بنیاد کی تقریب سے… pic.twitter.com/q6eQJBTl3z — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 6, 2025

The prime minister said history would remember Nawaz Sharif’s achievements in “golden words,” particularly Pakistan’s attainment of nuclear power in 1998. He observed that without this milestone, the geopolitical and security situation—including during the recent war with India in May—would have been significantly different.

“نواز شریف کی قیادت میں پنجاب میں پہلی مرتبہ تعمیراتی سیاست کا آغاز ہوا، نواز شریف نے بطور وزیراعلیٰ اور وزیراعظم جو کام انجام دیے تاریخ ہمیشہ یاد رکھےگی۔ نواز شریف نے لاہور میں دل کے امراض کا پہلا اسپتال تعمیر کروایا اور عام آدمی کے لیے ترقیاتی منصوبے تعمیر کروائے، نواز شریف نے… pic.twitter.com/RdSngqMLVH — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 6, 2025



PM Shehbaz further said Punjab was once again witnessing rapid progress under the “dynamic and young” leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who, he added, was carrying forward Nawaz Sharif’s development legacy. He lauded several provincial initiatives, including the construction of a cancer hospital, expansion of metro bus services, the Clean Punjab campaign, pollution reduction drives, housing schemes for the homeless, assistance for flood-affected populations, and the provision of missing facilities in schools.

“These works speak for themselves,” the prime minister said, adding that development and governance outcomes could not be ignored “even by political opponents.”

In her address, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlighted the key initiatives undertaken by her government, stating that the country had witnessed substantial progress and development under the PML-N’s leadership. She reiterated her commitment to public welfare projects aimed at improving quality of life and economic opportunity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had jointly laid the foundation stone of the project on Friday.

براہِ راست: وزیراعظم کا گوجرانولہ میں ماس ٹرانزٹ بس سروس کے سنگ بنیاد کی تقریب سے خطاب https://t.co/bMRCJNOpco — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 6, 2025

According to the project plan, a Rs62.7-billion Yellow Line Corridor will be constructed and completed within one year. The 31-kilometer-long mass transit system, being built under Punjab’s Transport Vision 2030, will run between Aimenabad and Gakhar Mandi towns along the GT Road. The Yellow Line will operate entirely on green energy, benefit at least 51,000 passengers daily, include 25 bus stations—one of them underground—and deploy at least 36 electric buses along the route.