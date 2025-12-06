Border Tensions Erupt: Emergency declared in Chaman hospitals

CHAMAN: Deputy Commissioner Chaman, Habib Ahmed Bangulzai, has declared an emergency in the district’s healthcare facilities following an escalation of hostilities at the Pakistan-Afghan border.

The emergency status was declared after the Afghan Taliban initiated conflict and launched assaults on Pakistani soil, causing immediate concerns for civilian safety and healthcare readiness.

In response to the crisis, medical personnel, including doctors and essential staff, along with emergency medical supplies, were rapidly deployed from Quetta to support Chaman’s hospitals.

The Deputy Commissioner, along with the Medical Superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital and other district authorities, collaborated with police and security agencies to implement comprehensive measures to address the unfolding situation.

Currently, all emergency services have been activated, with facilities fully prepared to handle any potential casualties resulting from the border skirmishes. Though the exchange of fire has ceased for the moment, the district remains on high alert to safeguard Chaman city and its residents.