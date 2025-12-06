Baby killed as gunmen attack Bannu funeral

WAZIRISTAN: A baby lost his life, and four others were seriously injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on an ambulance that was taking a dead body to North Waziristan.

The incident took place on Miranshah Road in Bannu. As per initial information, the funeral procession of Badshah Mir Khan Khudi was on its way to North Waziristan. When the ambulance and a vehicle reached near a relief camp, some unidentified assailants started firing.

During the firing, a one-year-old baby died on the spot, and four other persons were injured.

The vehicle caught fire during the firing after which the victims left the vehicle and shifted the dead to North Waziristan. The police, after registering a case, started a search operation to arrest the assailants.