Asif criticises PTI over response to DG ISPR’s remarks on Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday lashed out at the PTI for its reaction to a hard-hitting press conference by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry a day earlier, in which he sharply criticised party founder Imran Khan.

On Friday, Lt Gen Chaudhry — without naming Imran — referred to the former prime minister as “a mentally ill person”, “a narcissist” and “a security risk”, noting that it was up to the government to decide how to deal with him. He accused Imran and the PTI of promoting a narrative aimed at undermining the military and destabilising the state.

Responding to the remarks, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali had expressed “disappointment”, saying the party had never adopted, and would never adopt, an anti-state stance.

Speaking to reporters in Sialkot, Asif said the PTI had no grounds to protest the DG ISPR’s comments, recalling what he described as Imran’s “derogatory and theatrical behaviour” towards political rivals while in power. He cited past incidents in which Imran mocked opposition leaders, including Mehmood Khan Achakzai, and used offensive language for women.

“If the DG ISPR has reacted, I believe it is still a guarded reaction,” Asif remarked.

He accused the PTI of pushing an “anti-state” agenda and failing to acknowledge the military’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. “I have attended the funerals of many martyrs… I have never seen anyone from the PTI there,” he said, urging the party to support the martyrs instead of “terrorists”.

The minister warned the PTI against adopting a soft approach towards militant groups, saying such behaviour inevitably invites strong criticism. He suggested the military’s spokesperson had spoken with restraint, adding: “I have the liberty to give you a hard-hitting answer.”

Asif also criticised interviews given by Imran Khan’s sisters to Indian media outlets, terming them as “engaging with the enemy” and questioning the party’s patriotism.

He alleged that the PTI’s “only ideology is to gain power” and claimed the party had shown no allegiance to Pakistan, including during the recent conflict with India.

“Our neighbours expressed sympathies over our martyrs… they stood with us, but this party played no role in confronting the enemy,” he said.

He questioned why Imran remained silent during the conflict: “Even in wartime, they criticised the armed forces leadership. How can such people object to what the DG ISPR has said? He has every right.”

Addressing the PTI directly, Asif said: “Do your politics, hold protests, but do not threaten Pakistan’s sovereignty and honour.”

A day earlier, Barrister Gohar had termed it “regrettable” when state institutions or political leaders label one another mentally unwell or as security threats. He dismissed allegations of an anti-state PTI narrative, reiterating the party’s commitment to Pakistan and its armed forces.

“Pakistan belongs to us, and so does the army; we have demonstrated this in practice and will continue to do so,” he said.

Gohar also said tensions with institutions should not be fuelled by the conduct of “certain non-stakeholders”, and urged authorities to allow meetings between Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and their family, arguing that easing restrictions could help stabilise the situation.

“The country cannot afford tension and chaos,” he added.