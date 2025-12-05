Shahzad Akbar declared Proclaimed Offender over alleged controversial posts on X

ISLAMABAD: Former special assistant to the prime minister Mirza Shahzad Akbar, currently residing in the United Kingdom, was on Friday declared a proclaimed offender in a case linked to allegedly controversial and defamatory statements posted on social media platform X.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had registered the case against Akbar in July, accusing him of sharing content on his account that was deemed defamatory and provocative.

According to the order issued by Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas Shah, the proclamation was issued after Akbar repeatedly failed to appear before the court despite multiple summons. The magistrate also directed authorities to issue arrest warrants to secure his appearance, noting that the accused had not cooperated with investigators and remained absent throughout the proceedings.

A challan in the case has already been submitted.

Following the proclamation, law enforcement agencies are expected to step up efforts to apprehend the former aide as the trial progresses.

Extradition Papers Handed to UK Envoy

The move comes a day after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott and formally handed over extradition requests for Akbar and UK-based YouTuber Adil Raja.

“The extradition papers for Akbar and Raja from the government of Pakistan were handed over,” the interior ministry said in a statement.

Naqvi told the envoy that both men were wanted in Pakistan and should be returned “immediately”. The minister also shared what he described as evidence against Pakistani nationals allegedly involved in spreading propaganda from abroad.

“I fully believe in freedom of expression, but fake news is a problem for every country,” Naqvi said, adding that no state could permit slander or defamation against its institutions from overseas.

He further noted that Pakistan would welcome British cooperation in the repatriation of individuals accused of disseminating anti-Pakistan content.

While Pakistan and the UK do not have a formal extradition treaty, both sides operate under arrangements that allow London to return Pakistani nationals involved in criminal activities or immigration violations.