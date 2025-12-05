Raising kids differently

There has been a growing conversation in our society on the widening contrast between the parenting philosophies of those who grew up in the 1980s and today’s emerging Gen Z parents. This contrast is more than a simple “old vs new” debate. It reflects two entirely different worlds, shaped by different rhythms of life, different sources of stress, and different definitions of what it means to raise a successful child.

Parents of the 1980s carried the values of a slower, more communal era. Their childhoods were rooted in face-to-face interactions, limited distractions and predictable social structures. As a result, their parenting leaned toward discipline, routine and resilience. They believed boundaries protected children, struggle built character, and simplicity nurtured focus. Their authority was rarely questioned because family hierarchy was seen as essential to stability.

Gen Z parents, however, have grown up in an age of rapid information flow, economic uncertainty and heightened awareness of mental health. Their parenting emphasises emotional expression, negotiation and individuality. They view children not as extensions of the family identity but as independent persons whose feelings deserve validation. They try to replace fear with understanding, and obedience with dialogue.

Yet their children navigate a world overloaded with screens, isolation and pressure to perform, which creates new forms of anxiety that older generations did not encounter.

Neither generation is entirely right or wrong. The 80s model offered structure, patience and clarity, but sometimes overlooked emotional needs. Gen Z parenting offers empathy, openness and psychological awareness, but sometimes struggles with consistency, discipline and digital overload. The real challenge lies in balancing the strengths of both eras: firmness without harshness, freedom without neglect emotional support without losing direction.

Our society must recognise that parenting is evolving because the world around children is evolving. The solution is not to idealise the past or dismiss the present, but to learn from both. A hybrid approach where the stability of the 80s meets the emotional intelligence of Gen Z may be the path that today’s Pakistani families need most.

NAFISA YOUNUS

KARACHI