PTI decries as govt bans meetings for Uzma Khanum, others for violating prison code

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday categorically ruled out any further meetings for Uzma Khanum and others who violated prison regulations during a visit to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, reiterating that political discussions are strictly prohibited within incarceration facilities.

This decision comes amid rising political tensions and speculation surrounding the health and wellbeing of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Uzma Khanum had managed to meet Imran Khan in prison on Tuesday after weeks of effort, amid circulating rumors—both domestic and international—about the former prime minister’s condition. These speculations were fueled by the government’s reluctance to permit visits by key family members, legal counsel, and other close associates over recent weeks.

According to reports, Uzma Khanum relayed instructions from Imran Khan regarding party strategies and other political matters, prompting a swift government response.

At a press briefing, Federal Information Minister Attaullah, accompanied by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, emphasized that prison rules are clear: no inmate is authorized to conduct political discussions during visits. “There is no room in the prison rules for political discussions, and it was reported that political discussions occurred. Therefore, meetings are now banned for Uzma Khanum. This will not happen again,” Attaullah asserted.

He added that reports of incitement against the state and its officials had surfaced and warned that violators of the rules would face strict consequences. “There is zero room for a circus,” the minister stressed, underlining the government’s commitment to maintaining discipline and order in detention facilities.

Criticising the self-promotion of the PTI founder, he said the “mein, mein, mein” narrative reflects a prioritization of personal interests over national interests. According to him, such surrender of country’s priorities to personal gains will never be allowed, stressing the principle of “First Pakistan.”

Tarar said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s participation in the National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting was welcomed, with calls for him to play his role.

Responding to a question, he said that half of the social media X accounts linked to PTI leadership are operated from India and the other half from Afghanistan, citing X’s ability to specify their origin.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar further detailed the prison rules governing visitor access, noting that all meetings are conducted under the supervision of the Superintendent of Prisons. He asserted that Imran Khan enjoys privileges unprecedented in Pakistan’s history, and that the government has provided him facilities far superior to those extended to other prisoners.

“No prisoner in Pakistan’s history has enjoyed the level of facilities granted to the PTI founder,” Tarar said. He emphasized that access to legal counsel, family members, and essential amenities is fully ensured in accordance with regulations.

The minister also addressed widespread reports and rumors in international media claiming Imran Khan’s health was deteriorating. Tarar characterized these as deliberate attempts to malign Pakistan and its institutions.

He alleged that social media accounts linked to PTI leadership are partly operated from India and Afghanistan, facilitating the spread of misinformation. “Half of the X accounts linked to PTI leadership are operated from India, and the other half from Afghanistan,” he noted, highlighting the challenge posed by cross-border digital propaganda.

Addressing claims about defense appointments, Tarar clarified that all decisions regarding high-ranking military posts are being made in line with constitutional procedures. He referenced reforms implemented last year, which extended service terms for top military positions from three to five years and allowed for reappointments in accordance with the law. Tarar stressed that the government will maintain full transparency and follow all legal procedures in these matters.

Regarding PTI’s political strategy, the minister criticized the party for boycotting elections and dissolving assemblies, asserting that these internal errors complicated negotiations facilitated by the Supreme Court. Tarar also highlighted the principle of equality before the law under Article 25 of the Constitution, asserting that no individual, regardless of political influence, is exempt from accountability or prison regulations.

The briefing also tackled ongoing discussions about Imran Khan’s access to legal and political counsel. Tarar emphasized that while interactions between a prisoner and their lawyer remain personal and protected, no visitor is authorized to conduct political meetings or disseminate political directives. He stressed that superintendents have the authority to halt any discussion that could jeopardize law and order or violate prison regulations.

PTI strongly condemns government’s narrative

In response to the press conference, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram strongly condemned the government’s narrative. Describing the session as a “political stunt,” Akram accused the federal ministers of attempting to distract the public from the nation’s economic, political, and constitutional crises. He criticized the government for allegedly denying Imran Khan access to his personal physicians, preventing meetings with his family, and restricting communication with his sons over several months.

Akram refuted claims of preferential treatment, stating that Imran Khan is being held under arbitrary detention in conditions that contravene his entitlements under prison regulations. He accused the ruling regime of misusing state power to intimidate the PTI leadership, labeling the campaign against the former prime minister and his family as politically motivated and vindictive. “The imposed regime’s false and fabricated rhetoric is nothing more than a desperate attempt to divert media and public attention from their failures,” Akram said.

He further highlighted what he described as the government’s “fear of Imran Khan,” arguing that the PTI founder’s influence continues to challenge the current administration’s legitimacy. Akram vowed that neither Imran Khan nor the public would allow the ruling authorities to escape accountability for corruption, mismanagement, and violations of democratic norms. “The days of this cabal of crooks are numbered. The public will soon punish them for their transgressions, corruption, theft of the public mandate, and tyranny,” he asserted.

Akram reaffirmed PTI’s commitment to democratic principles, stating that the party, together with Imran Khan and the public, would continue to fight for the rule of law, constitutional supremacy, and an independent judiciary. He emphasized that despite governmental pressure, the PTI leadership remains steadfast in its struggle to uphold transparency, fairness, and national interest.