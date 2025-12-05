Pakistan offers pathways for Kyrgyz trade, reaffirms shared commitment to ‘elevate strategic ties’

Premier Shehbaz pledges access to Karachi, Gwadar, and Bin Qasim ports for landlocked Kyrgyzstan

PM, Kyrgyz president review bilateral ties across political, trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, education, defence, and cultural sectors

Leaders reaffirm shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and people-to-people exchanges

President Zhaparov hails Pakistan as a reliable partner in South Asia, vows to strengthen brotherly bonds

Target for bilateral trade set at $200 million from $16 million in two years under new agreements

15 MoUs signed across trade, energy, education, culture, and tourism sectors.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday emphasized Pakistan’s readiness to provide landlocked Kyrgyzstan with access to regional and global markets through its ports, reiterating the two nations’ shared commitment to elevate bilateral relations to unprecedented levels.

Addressing the media alongside Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov after high-level discussions in Islamabad, the premier described the visit as a historic milestone, noting that it was the first by a Kyrgyz head of state in two decades.

“The visit of President Zhaparov after 20 years is a testament to our enduring bonds,” PM Shehbaz said. “Pakistan stands ready to facilitate Kyrgyzstan’s access to Karachi, Bin Qasim, and Gwadar ports, opening pathways for trade, commerce, and economic integration in the region.”

The two-day maiden visit of President Zhaparov, which began Wednesday, included one-on-one and delegation-level meetings at the Prime Minister’s House.



During discussions, the leaders reviewed bilateral relations across political, trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, education, defence, and cultural sectors, while also exchanging views on critical regional and global developments.

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Intelligence Chief and National Security Adviser Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and other senior officials attended the meetings.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the President of Kyrgyzstan H.E. Sadyr Nurgojo Uulu Japarov sign the Joint statement on Strengthening of Comprehensive Cooperation in the Interest of Both Countries, in Islamabad.

Strengthening Trade and Economic Ties

PM Shehbaz announced that a Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan business forum would follow the leaders’ discussions to chart new pathways for economic collaboration. The forum, comprising business delegations from both countries, is expected to catalyze trade agreements potentially worth $200 million. Currently, bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan stands at $15-16 million, a significant drop from $11.2 million in 2022-23 to $5.18 million in 2024-25. “Our aim is to boost trade volume to $200 million over the next two years,” PM Shehbaz said, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging its ports and infrastructure for regional connectivity.

"Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic share a bond that goes beyond history, as our peoples are connected not only through geography but also centuries of cultural exchange, shared ideas, faith, friendship and the enduring spirit of the Silk Road. Since the establishment of…

“Islamabad is your second home, Mr. President,” PM Shehbaz added, extending a warm welcome to Zhaparov and emphasizing the historical, cultural, and spiritual ties linking the peoples of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan. “Our interactions are not merely diplomatic; they reflect centuries of caravans, trade routes, shared faith, and friendships bridging our nations.”

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in delegation level talks with the Kyrgyz delegation led by the President of Kyrgyzstan H.E. Sadyr Nurgojo uulu Japarov in Islamabad.

People-to-People Exchanges and Cultural Ties

The leaders highlighted the importance of people-to-people engagement, agreeing to hold cultural events in Islamabad and other Pakistani cities, as well as reciprocal activities in Bishkek. PM Shehbaz described the partnership as extending “from the Karakoram to the majestic Ala-Too mountains,” symbolizing the deep-rooted bonds between the two countries.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the President of Kyrgyzstan H.E. Sadyr Nurgojo uulu Japarov in Islamabad.

Regional Security and Cooperation

Both leaders expressed concerns over escalating regional threats, emphasizing peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, including UN principles and Security Council resolutions. They underscored the importance of regional stability and security, agreeing that the Afghan Taliban must honor international commitments and take verifiable action against terrorist entities threatening Pakistan.

The leaders also reiterated support for the Palestinian cause, advocating for a sovereign, contiguous, and independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-June 1967 borders.

President Zhaparov on Pakistan as a Strategic Partner

In his remarks, President Zhaparov lauded Pakistan’s warm hospitality and termed the visit “historic,” highlighting Pakistan as a reliable and brotherly partner in South Asia. “We view Pakistan’s dynamic development, economic potential, and ambitious infrastructure projects as a reflection of effective leadership,” he said.

President of Kyrgyzstan H.E. Sadyr Nurgojo uulu Japarov receives guard of honor at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad.

Zhaparov stressed the importance of activating collaboration in trade, investment, transport, logistics, education, and science. He noted the role of the Kyrgyz-Pakistan Business Council as a key mechanism for strengthening business ties and emphasized full utilization of transport and transit potential between the two countries.

The Kyrgyz president also highlighted the Central Asia-South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000), describing it as pivotal for a unified energy network between Central and South Asia. The $1.2 billion project is expected to become operational by January 2027, benefiting Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Afghanistan.

Academic cooperation was another highlight, with Zhaparov noting that over 12,000 Pakistani students are currently enrolled in higher education institutions in Kyrgyzstan. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism, extremism, and transnational crime while strengthening coordination between security agencies for regional peace.

Zhaparov extended invitations to PM Shehbaz for a state visit to Kyrgyzstan, participation as guest of honor in the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, and attendance at the World Nomad Games 2026.

Signing of 15 MoUs

A major outcome of the visit was the signing of 15 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) across commerce, energy, health, education, mining, culture, tourism, justice, and other sectors. The agreements were signed by ministers and senior officials from both countries, accompanied by joint statements to strengthen “comprehensive cooperation.”

Pakistani federal ministers exchange MoUs with their Kyrgyz counterparts at the ceremony of exchange of MoUs between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan in various sectors, in Islamabad.

Among the notable MoUs:

Pakistan’s Foreign Services Academy and Kyrgyz Diplomatic Academy exchanged agreements on diplomatic training.

Commerce, mining, and energy ministries inked pacts to promote trade, investment, and interconnectivity.

MoUs in agriculture, customs electronic data interchange, tourism, and health (surgical instruments) were exchanged.

"Just witnessed the signing of 15 MoUs and agreements that will shape a more structured, result-oriented partnership and deepen institutional cooperation between our two countries across key areas of mutual interest. The most significant moment is yet to come at the Business…



Cultural and youth engagement agreements were signed, alongside arrangements for sister city relations between Islamabad and Bishkek.

Formal Welcome and Guard of Honour

The visit began with a formal ceremony at the Prime Minister’s House, where President Zhaparov was received with a guard of honour by Pakistan’s armed forces. National anthems of both nations were played, and the Kyrgyz president planted a ceremonial sapling, symbolizing growing bilateral ties.

کرغزستان کے صدر صادر ژاپاروف کا وزیراعظم ہاؤس میں آمد پر پرتپاک استقبال کیا گیا۔ وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف نے معزز مہمان کا خیر مقدم کیا۔ دونوں رہنماؤں نے گرم جوشی سے مصافحہ کیا۔مسلح افواج کے چاق و چوبند دستے نے انہیں گارڈ آف آنر پیش کیا۔کرغز صدر نے گارڈ آف آنر کا معائنہ کیا۔اس…

Dar meets Kyrgyz president

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Zhaparov and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Dar called on President Zhaparov and welcomed his delegation to Pakistan, the FO said in a post on X. It added that Dar conveyed the “warm greetings” of President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar called on the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov. Welcoming President Zhaparov and his delegation to Pakistan, the DPM/FM conveyed warm greetings of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime…

“He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment, at the highest political level, to further strengthening Pak–Kyrgyz relations in all areas of mutual interest,” the FO added.

Dar also briefed Zhaparov on his planned engagements with Pakistan’s leadership, interactions with both countries’ business communities, and discussions aimed at advancing broad-based bilateral cooperation.

Dar had also welcomed Kyrgyz FM Zheenbek Kulubaev at the FO yesterday, where the two held “important consultations ranging over areas of mutual interest”.

Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic share longstanding relations, founded on deep-rooted cultural, historical, and spiritual affinities.

The two countries had agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology and digital finance in August.

In July, they reaffirmed an agreement to increase bilateral trade to $100 million at a session of their intergovernmental commission.

Alongside bilateral relations, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are both members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a 10-nation Eurasian security and political grouping whose other members include China, Russia, India, and Iran.

NA speaker and Senate Chairman meet Kyrgyz President

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday called for deeper parliamentary engagement between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, underlining the pivotal role of legislative cooperation in strengthening bilateral ties and promoting regional stability. The call came during a high-level meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, who is on an official two-day visit to Pakistan, aimed at elevating political, economic, and cultural collaboration between the two countries. Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was also present at the meeting, according to an official news release.

Ayaz Sadiq described Kyrgyzstan as a strategically important country in the region and hailed President Zhaparov’s visit as a “positive and historic development” that will further consolidate the long-standing friendship between the two nations. Emphasizing the importance of robust parliamentary and people-to-people links, he noted that enhanced legislative interaction would foster mutual understanding and cooperation at multiple levels.

The discussion encompassed a broad spectrum of issues, including bilateral relations, regional security, and global developments. Both leaders stressed the need to expand Pakistan-Kyrgyz economic cooperation, focusing on trade, investment, and key sectoral collaboration. Highlighting the nexus between peace and economic growth, Ayaz Sadiq underlined that sustainable regional trade requires a stable and secure environment. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to promoting peace and stability, citing the country’s sacrifices in combating terrorism.

Expressing concern over the continued use of Afghan territory for terrorist activities targeting Pakistan, Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that instability in Afghanistan hampers regional trade and connectivity. He called for joint efforts to ensure lasting peace and security, stressing that regional prosperity is intrinsically linked to stability. Referring to heightened regional tensions, he noted that Pakistan had responded decisively to Indian aggression, successfully downing seven Indian aircraft during hostile engagements.

The meeting also highlighted cooperation in education, tourism, and cultural exchanges. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing collaboration at regional and international forums, aiming to strengthen institutional and people-to-people connectivity.

President Zhaparov expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended by the Pakistani leadership and people. He reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s emphasis on its long-standing friendship with Pakistan and stressed that parliamentary engagement would further harmonize relations between legislators of both countries. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting peace, stability, and development across the region, underscoring the shared commitment of the two nations to constructive regional engagement.

Historical Context and Strategic Outlook

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan share deep-rooted cultural, historical, and spiritual affinities. The two countries previously agreed to promote cooperation in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital finance in August 2025. In July, they reaffirmed a trade target of $100 million through their intergovernmental commission. Both nations are active members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), alongside China, Russia, India, and Iran, underscoring shared commitments to regional security and economic growth.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed President Sadyr Japarov and his high-level Kyrgyz delegation after a two-decade interval, expressing confidence that both nations will further strengthen their relationship through regular exchanges and deeper cooperation. He highlighted the…

A New Chapter in Pakistan-Kyrgyz Relations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Sadyr Zhaparov’s discussions, the signing of 15 MoUs, and enhanced parliamentary and cultural engagements mark a transformative step in Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations. By opening Pakistani ports to Kyrgyz trade, strengthening energy cooperation through CASA-1000, expanding academic exchanges, and promoting tourism and cultural collaboration, both nations have charted a course for enduring peace, shared prosperity, and regional integration.

As PM Shehbaz aptly summarized, “May the radiant sun of Kyrgyzstan and the guiding glow of Pakistan’s crescent and star unite to illuminate a future of enduring peace, prosperity, and hope for our peoples and the region.”