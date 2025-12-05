Omar Ayub denied interim bail in three May 9 riot cases

LAHORE: Lahore’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday rejected pre-arrest bail petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) former opposition leader Omar Ayub in three cases linked to the May 9, 2023 riots.

Presiding Judge Arshad Javed dismissed all three interim bails, citing non-prosecution, and also turned down Ayub’s request for a one-day exemption from appearing personally in court.

The cases against Ayub involve allegations of burning police vehicles in Gulberg, setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk, and attacking Islamabad Police at Zaman Park. All three FIRs were registered following the unrest on May 9 last year.

Earlier in August, an ATC in Faisalabad sentenced Ayub and 16 other PTI leaders to 10 years in a separate case connected to an attack on PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s residence during the same period. Ayub’s interim bail requests in three other cases were also previously rejected by Judge Javed in Lahore, including allegations of attacks on military installations.

Following the court’s rulings, non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against Ayub and several other PTI leaders.

The May 9, 2023 riots erupted after the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan from Islamabad High Court premises. The unrest led to multiple cases against hundreds of PTI workers and leaders for alleged involvement in violent protests across the country.

Several other PTI figures, including Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, have also faced charges in connection with the May 9 incidents, as proceedings in the related cases continue.