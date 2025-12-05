MQM-P’s Sabir Qaimkhani requests prayers for ‘late’ Moin Khan after falling for social media hoax

KARACHI: A moment of confusion unfolded during a Sindh Assembly session when MQM-Pakistan MPA Sabir Qaimkhani requested prayers for the “late” former Pakistan cricket captain Moin Khan, mistakenly believing false reports circulating on social media about the cricketer’s death.

The assembly, chaired by Speaker Owais Qadir Shah, paused briefly as Qaimkhani made the announcement. The Speaker quickly intervened, informing the MPA that the news was unverified and incorrect, clarifying that Moin Khan was very much alive.

According to details, Qaimkhani had encountered a viral but false social media post and took it at face value before raising the matter in the assembly. The incident prompted mild embarrassment and sparked discussions about the growing impact of online misinformation—even on public officials.

Speaker Shah reminded lawmakers to verify news before presenting it on the floor, calling the moment “another example of how quickly misinformation spreads in the digital age.”

The clip of the exchange has since circulated widely online, drawing public reactions ranging from humor to concern about the reliability of information shared by elected representatives