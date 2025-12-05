LHC orders probe into Nasir Bagh tree relocation controversy

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday raised serious concerns over the relocation and alleged cutting of trees in Lahore’s historic Nasir Bagh, directing authorities to appoint a senior officer to investigate the matter and present a detailed report.

During the hearing of petitions related to smog control, officials informed the court that no trees had been cut by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), claiming instead that they had been relocated with the assistance of an NGO. The bench, however, found contradictions in the account.

Justice Shahid Karim expressed displeasure over the explanation, pointing out that 123 trees were said to have been “transplanted without the PHA even knowing”. He told the court he had received photographs showing trees being cut. “This cannot go on,” he remarked.

The judge added that if citizens were protesting against public projects, authorities should engage with them and explain the intended benefits rather than isolating them. “This is a democracy, whatever state it may be in,” he observed.

Justice Karim commended the ongoing crackdown on heavy vehicles contributing to air pollution and sought an update on the proposal to make Sundays entirely commercial-free. He also appreciated the decision to extend winter vacations.

The government’s counsel informed the court that the heavy transport sector had announced a strike in response to the crackdown. Justice Karim instructed authorities not to succumb to pressure and ordered that licences of violators be suspended if necessary.

The bench also noted that the PHA’s rules contain no provisions governing tree relocation and directed that such clauses must be incorporated into the NOC process.

Members of the Judicial Commission informed the court that Lahore has nearly 1,400 housing societies, including one that owes the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rs300 million. They added that while construction at the Ghalib Market Park had been halted, makeshift seating, other setups, and a temporary food court were still operating there.

Advocate Azhar Siddique pointed out that another tree had been felled outside Rahat Bakery. The bench instructed the relevant authorities to submit a comprehensive reply to his application.

Calling for a full inquiry, the court said the matter could not be left unresolved yet again. “This matter cannot be closed like this. It has been left unresolved many times before,” Justice Karim said. He questioned why Nasir Bagh had been chosen for the project, while noting that the court could not interfere in parliamentary policymaking.

The judge observed that the Lahore Development Authority’s rules also required revision and stressed that policy formulation was beyond the judiciary’s domain. He added that the current government appeared to have a better grasp of environmental challenges than previous administrations.

The court has summoned fresh reports from multiple departments for the next hearing.