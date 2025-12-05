India mocks Trump in viral Modi-Putin cartoon video

A cartoon-style video from an Indian media outlet has gone viral, humorously trolling U.S. President Donald Trump. The video features Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during Putin’s ongoing state visit to India.

In the animated video, Modi and Putin are shown riding a bike while a “friendship” song plays in the background. Modi, who is driving the bike with Putin beside him, sings lyrics that emphasize the unbreakable bond between the two nations, despite any challenges. The song includes a jab at Trump, addressing the tariffs imposed on Indian exports by the U.S. and stating, “No one can stop the delivery of S-400 missile defense to India.”

The video further mocks Trump’s criticism of India’s purchase of Russian oil amidst the Ukraine war. In one scene, Trump is portrayed as a petrol pump attendant at a U.S. fuel station, watching angrily as Modi fills the bike’s tank using a Russian fuel pump. The song continues with a message of defiance, saying, “We will continue making deals, and will never bow to any (U.S.) pressure.”

This mockery comes after Trump repeatedly urged India to reduce its purchases of Russian oil and imposed a 50 percent tariff on Indian exports to the U.S.