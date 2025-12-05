IHC seeks Justice Jahangiri’s degree record from KU via HEC

Two-judge bench also seeks arguments from judicial assistants on admissibility of the case on December 9

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought a record of Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s degree from Karachi University through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and arguments from the judicial assistants regarding the admissibility of the case on December 9.

The two-member IHC bench observed that the court proceedings will be taken forward after reviewing the record of the degree and determining the admissibility of the application.

The bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan issued a written order in the alleged fake degree of advocacy case against Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and adjourned the hearing until December 9.

The court order said that without going into the merits, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri’s degree record is being sought. The competent authority of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) should obtain the degree record and submit it to the court. The court ordered that the HEC should submit the record along with the verification of the degree. The authorized officer of Karachi University with knowledge of the facts should appear in the court and after reviewing the degree record and the admissibility of the application, the court proceedings will be taken forward.

The bench also directed that the judicial assistant should assist in the next hearing on the issue of admissibility of the application. The hearing of the case will be held on December 9. Advocate Mian Dawood has filed a case on the alleged fake degree of Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Friday extended the interim bail of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan—sisters of the PTI founder—in a case related to violence against police during the October 5 PTI protest.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing, during which both sisters appeared before the court as their bail period had expired.

The prosecution sought additional time to present the case record, after which the court extended their interim bail until January 16.

The court also directed the prosecution to complete its arguments at the next hearing.

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan are accused of instigating party workers to engage in violent protest. According to the prosecution, police officers were attacked and vehicles were set on fire during the October 5 demonstration. The case is registered at the Shafiqabad Police Station.