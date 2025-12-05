Govt imposes blanket ban on jail meetings with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Friday announced a complete ban on all meetings with incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, calling him an “extremist consumed by war hysteria.”

The announcement came hours after Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry described the former prime minister as a “mentally ill person” and a national security threat.

Speaking in a TV talk show, Tarar said: “Prisoner meetings are held in accordance with the law and established rules. There are no meetings; all meetings are banned.”

He added that the government would take swift and firm action against anyone attempting to create unrest outside the prison. “It is now time to restore the writ of the state. There will be no jail meetings, nor will gatherings be allowed.”

Govt Says Political Activity Reported During Jail Visits

Tarar said jail regulations require the superintendent to be present during any prisoner meeting, and officials had reported political discussions and instructions being issued during past interactions.

“Permission will not be given to advance the enemy’s agenda from inside the jail,” he stated.

Imran Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023 after his removal from office through a no-confidence vote in April 2022. He is currently facing numerous cases, including charges related to corruption, terrorism, and the May 9 riots.

Coalition Blames PTI for Destabilisation Attempts

The minister reiterated the government’s stance that the PTI founder sought to derail the country’s economic progress and damage Pakistan’s credibility with international lenders.

“Letters were sent to the IMF to force Pakistan into default. Attacks were carried out on military installations on May 9,” Tarar said, accusing Khan of attempting to incite unrest because of uncertainty about his political future.

He said the government would not allow what it described as an “anti-state narrative” to be promoted from within prison walls.