Forest department reclaims 800 acres in Lal Sohanra National Park

CHINIOT: The Punjab Forest Department has successfully recovered nearly 800 acres of forest land in Lal Sohanra National Park that had been under illegal occupation for almost four decades, officials said.

The reclaimed areas, long controlled by occupying groups, are now being restored as part of ongoing conservation and management efforts across the province.

The operation was conducted under the direct supervision of a senior provincial minister, who monitored all phases of the effort in real time. A coordinated team of GIS lab experts, field forces, forest officers, guards, block officers, and laborers worked together, supported by heavy machinery to access the park’s rugged hills and remote sections.

A Forest Department spokesperson called the operation a “historic milestone for the restoration of wildlife and the environment,” adding, “Conservation of natural resources is our top priority.” Officials noted that the recovery will allow the department to restore key wildlife habitats and improve environmental management within the park.

“The decisive action against illegal land occupation is part of a broader provincial effort to reclaim forest areas under long-term encroachment,” the spokesperson said. They emphasized that operations targeting the land mafia continue across Punjab.

The recovered land includes ecologically sensitive zones that had been under occupation for decades. Technical experts worked closely with field staff to ensure safe access to the most difficult-to-reach sections, enabling efficient reclamation and restoration work.

Punjab government officials have stressed that the protection and management of natural resources, particularly forest land, remain a top priority. The latest operation forms part of a wider initiative to monitor, regulate, and conserve forest areas throughout the province.

The Forest Department will now oversee the management of the reclaimed land, ensuring compliance with conservation measures and preventing future encroachments. The department continues to monitor state-owned forest areas and carry out similar operations as needed to maintain control and safeguard natural resources.

The Lal Sohanra operation highlights Punjab’s ongoing commitment to forest management and ecological conservation, reinforcing the government’s efforts to restore and protect critical habitats and maintain environmental integrity across the province.