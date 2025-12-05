Earth on edge

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges the world is facing today. The recent COP30 conference held in Belém, Brazil brought countries together once again to discuss how to control global warming and protect the planet. However, even with many conferences and agreements, temperatures keep rising, and climate disasters continue to affect millions of people.

One major reason behind this continued struggle is the lack of a balanced strategy. Many countries focus more on economic growth, industries and infrastructure, while environmental protection receives less attention. As a result, climate policies are often not properly implemented.

Developing countries face even greater difficulties in maintaining this balance. For example, Pakistan is trying to grow its economy by expanding industries and meeting the energy needs of a growing population.

But at the same time, the country is highly vulnerable to climate change, facing floods, heatwaves and water shortages. With limited resources, Pakistan struggles to balance development with environmental care — a challenge many developing nations share.

To control climate change, countries need to follow a plan where economic growth and environmental protection go together. Clean energy, sustainable development and climate-friendly policies must become a necessary part of national planning.

At this point, choosing long-term environmental safety over short-term national benefits has become essential. Only through true commitment and collective action can the world slow global warming and ensure a safer future for the next generations.

UROOJ BALOCH

SUKKUR