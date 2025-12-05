DG ISPR rebukes journalist over questioning of Field Marshal Asim Munir’s appointment as Chief of Defence Forces

The Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) was questioned by journalist Ajmal Jami during a press briefing regarding the recent appointment of Field Marshal Asim Munir as Chief of Defence Forces. Jami asked why the appointment was made specifically from the Army and whether officers from other services could also have been considered. He also raised concerns about the timeline of the announcement, noting that initial information was shared earlier and the formal notification came later, which, according to him, had prompted speculation about possible political influence or a hidden agenda.

In response, the DG ISPR expressed strong displeasure at the line of questioning. He said the answers to such matters were clearly outlined in the Constitution of Pakistan and advised the journalist to study the relevant constitutional provisions. He stated that decisions of this nature fall strictly within the domain defined by the Constitution and are neither the responsibility of journalists nor the military’s public relations wing to debate.

The DG ISPR added that capable individuals often expend their energies on discussions that he described as non-issues, creating narratives where none exist. He said that speculation about internal government or military processes was unnecessary and that matters were being conducted fully in accordance with the Constitution.

When the journalist said he was only seeking justification and clarity, the DG ISPR questioned what further clarity was required, stating that the constitutional text was written in plain English and should be easily understood. The briefing continued after the exchange.